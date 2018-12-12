Holiday services

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be published Dec. 22 on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services will be published Dec. 29 on the Religion page. Deadline to submit information for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 19 for publication on Dec. 22. Deadline to submit information for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 26 for publication on Dec. 29.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service. Send information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Man arrested

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a Westerville man Sunday at the Red Roof Inn in connection with a reported assault of his mother, according to police.

The victim told police her son Patrick Rhinehart, 32, smacked her, knocking her glasses off her face. She said that he then threatened to kill her. Rhinehart faces charges of domestic violence and making domestic-violence threats.

Meeting canceled

STRUTHERS

The special meeting of city council that was scheduled for 5 p.m. today in council chambers has been canceled due to the calling hours of a city employee. The meeting was to be in executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property located at 238 Elm St.

