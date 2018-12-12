Drive It Home campaign announces support from Warren City Council

WARREN

Warren City Council is slated to pass a resolution in support of General Motors Lordstown workers at its meeting tonight.

Drive It Home, a grassroots campaign in support of the plant, announced news of the council resolution in a release today.

General Motors announced Nov. 26 it will idle the plant – along with four others in North America – and end production of the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze in March.

Since the announcement, elected officials and community officials have been speaking out in opposition to the decision and urging GM to allocate a new product to the plant.

Drive It Home also noted that the Ohio Mayors Alliance, a coalition of mayors from cities across the state, approved a similar resolution last week.

“The support of Warren City Council and the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance is tremendous,” said Dave Green, president of UAW Local 1112. “More leaders in our community and all across the state and country are standing up to say ‘I’m with Lordstown’ and that support is giving the workers and families hope and giving our campaign steam. The General Motors Lordstown complex has provided good jobs and economic stability for Lordstown and the whole Valley for 52 years, and we need to keep those manufacturing jobs in Ohio for another 52 years.”

The Warren City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight.