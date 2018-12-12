Dickey Electric announces company leadership transition

NORTH LIMA — Dickey Electric, a North-Lima based electrical contractor that has been in business in the Mahoning Valley for 61 years, announced today it has begun the process of transitioning company leadership.

The family business will be led by Eric Carlson, an extended family member who has worked at Dickey Electric for 27 years, according to a news release. Carlson was named company president last year.

“We are very proud of what our family has accomplished,” said CEO Dave Dickey. “It’s simply time to start making the necessary transitions so that our company can be here another 60-plus years. We’re only able to do this because of the confidence we have in Eric. He is a young man who literally grew up in our shop and will continue to maintain and grow the legacy and success we’ve experienced since my dad started the company in 1957.”

The company said the transition will occur gradually, and no significant operational changes are planned.

