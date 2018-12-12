Daughter faces domestic violence charges

BOARDMAN — A 17-year-off Canfield girl was arrested on domestic violence charges after running away from her Turnberry Drive home, according to police reports.

The mother of Schalysse Theisler told police that when driving her daughter home from the Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman, Schalysse “threw a fit” in the car and spit in her face.

When police arrested Schalysse, she threw herself on the ground, screaming and kicking. Police said that she threatened her mother and attempted to break away from the officers.

Schalysse was charged with two counts of domestic violence, unruly juvenile, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.