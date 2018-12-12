Child dies after chase, crash in Columbus


December 12, 2018 at 9:50a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a child who was in a car that crashed during a high-speed pursuit in the city has died.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Steven Herron says 4-year-old Rojer Lemus died Monday at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Lemus’ brother, 3-year-old Caissen Cruz, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The car's driver, 35-year-old Yoni Cruz Martinez, died at the scene of the crash Sunday evening in Commercial Point.

Police say they received a call about an erratic driver earlier that evening, and Martinez sped off when an officer pulled in behind him.

Police say the officer engaged in a pursuit, and speeds reached up to 120 mph before Martinez crashed the vehicle. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

