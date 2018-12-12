Canfield-based HBK accounting firm merges with New Jersey company

Staff report

CANFIELD

HBK CPAs & Consultants announced it has merged with the Spire Group of New Jersey.

The merger gives HBK new offices in Princeton and Cherry Hill, N.J., and in Blue Bell, Pa.

“We are pleased to welcome the Spire Group team to HBK,” said Jim Bartolo-mei, HBK mid-Atlantic principal-in-charge.

“They are a group of outstanding and accomplished professionals who will strengthen our position in the region.”

The Spire Group has 50 employees, five of whom will be joining HBK as principals.

The firm has operated as the Spire Group since 2012 with the merger of SGA Group and Carr Daley Sullivan & Weir, both of New Jersey.

“The Spire Group was built on the pillars of client service, entrepreneurship and a culture that is centered around our team members’ success,” said Tom Angelo, Spire managing principal.

“We found those same pillars in the HBK family. We are excited to be able to bring our talents and expertise to scale collectively with the breadth and depth of HBK. Together, we will bring tremendous opportunities to our clients and our team members in the years to come.”

HBK provides tax, accounting, audit, business advisory, valuation, financial planning, wealth management and support services from its offices in Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.