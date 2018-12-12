Agenda Thursday

Western Reserve school board, regular meeting, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., meeting room, main library, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 11 a.m., 131 W. Boardman St.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Warren Trumbull County Public Library, finance and personnel committee meeting at 4:30 p.m., board of trustees organizational meeting at 5 p.m., 444 Mahoning Ave., Warren.

Austintown Schools, special meeting, 8 a.m., 4211 Evelyn Road, Youngstown.

