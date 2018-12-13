2nd suspect in YSU lockdown jailed

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The second of two people accused of prompting a lockdown last week at Youngstown State University was booked into the Mahoning County jail Tuesday night.

Dennis Hubbert, 18, is in the jail on a warrant by university police for inducing panic. He was given a bond of 10 percent of $5,000 Wednesday during his arraignment in municipal court by Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

The university was on lockdown Dec. 3 after witnesses said Hubbert and another man, Robert Allen, 18, argued at the university and that Hubbert shouted that Allen had a gun and ran.

