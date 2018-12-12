2nd person involved in YSU lockdown scare last week in jail

YOUNGSTOWN — The second of two people accused of prompting a lockdown last week at Youngstown State University was booked into the Mahoning County jail Tuesday night.

Dennis Hubbert, 18, is in the jail on a warrant for inducing panic by university police. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court

The university was on lockdown Dec. 3 after witnesses said Hubbert and another man, Robert Allen, 18, argued at the university and that Hubbert shouted that Allen had a gun and ran.

Allen never had a gun, authorities said, but the campus and surrounding area was locked down for two hours before Allen surrendered to university police.

Allen was already arraigned on an inducing-panic charge and is still in the county jail.