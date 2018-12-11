Y'town single federal grant recipient invited to Washington

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown was the only federal grant recipient invited to a Tuesday ceremony in the U.S. capital, during which U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced $1.5 billion in discretionary funding for 91 infrastructure projects.

Last week, the department awarded $10.8 million to Youngstown’s SMART2 Network project, one of 850 transportation development projects across the country that competed for federal funding through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD Transportation program. The area’s application, submitted by Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, pitched $26.2 million in downtown developments including an automated shuttle route.

“BUILD transportation grants are major investments in road, rail, transit and port projects that serve as a downpayment on this administration’s commitment to America’s infrastructure,” Chao said.

