Police: Pa. woman raped by stranger in Austintown

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A township man is in the Mahoning County jail, accused of a brutal rape early Monday.

Stephen D. Hogan, 29, of Chadwick Lane, did not plead to his first-degree felony count of rape during his Monday arraignment in the county area court in Austintown. Judge David D’Apolito set Hogan’s bond at $250,000, according to court records.

Hogan’s accuser, a 29-year-old Beaver, Pa., woman, reported the assault to township authorities.

She said an acquaintance had asked her to drive him to Walmart, but he was asleep when she arrived just after midnight Monday at his North Navarre Avenue home, and Hogan answered the door, according to the report.

She claimed Hogan – who she said she did not know – grabbed her from behind, held her down with his body weight and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she told Hogan to stop, but “she was scared and was afraid [Hogan] would hurt her more if she struggled,” the report states.

Hogan reportedly asked if she was “OK” before she left to meet up with her boyfriend. She contacted police about two hours later.

Hospital workers performed a rape kit on the woman, the report states.

Hogan later told police the encounter was consensual and the woman “never resisted or told him to stop,” the report states.

“Hogan was very defensive and repeatedly asked to call his mom during the conversation,” the report states.

He is set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in the Austintown court.