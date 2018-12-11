UK's May to go to Ireland for more Brexit talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to travel to Dublin on Wednesday to continue her whirlwind tour to rescue her Brexit deal.

Downing Street said May will meet with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar after a Cabinet session in London.

May is in Brussels meeting with European Union leaders to seek changes to the Brexit deal she struck with Brussels in hopes of making it more palatable to Britain's Parliament. In particular, she is seeking new negotiations on the issue of avoiding a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, a key sticking point.

May plans to return to Brussels for a two-day European Council summit meeting there on Thursday and Friday.