Trump says many candidates are vying for chief of staff job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wanted: Top aide to most powerful leader in world. Chief qualification: Willing to take the job. Must also be prepared to tolerate regular undermining by boss and risk of steep legal bills. Post-employment prospects: Uncertain.

President Donald Trump is scrambling to find a new chief after his first choice to replace John Kelly bailed at the last minute and several other potential successors signaled they weren't interested in the job.

The list of candidates is said to include Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Trump today disputed news reports that he's having a hard time finding someone to take the job.

"Fake News has it purposely wrong," he said on Twitter. "Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn't someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington."

The White House says Kelly will stay on at least through Jan. 2.

Mentioned as contenders by people close to the administration are former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker – even White House communications director Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Many weren't being taken seriously, but the breadth of the list highlighted the uncertainty in Trump's political orbit over the job hunt.

Bossie and Corey Lewandowski, Trump's former campaign manager, are to have lunch with Trump on Friday, Bossie told Fox News Channel today. Bossie did not deny interest in the job, but said he didn't "foresee" Trump offering him the position.