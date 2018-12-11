BREAKING: UPDATE | Jury gives white nationalist life in prison

Trumbull elections board switches to paper-ballot system


December 11, 2018 at 11:50a.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections decided to switch from its electronic, touch-screen voting system to a "deliberately low-tech" and less expensive paper-ballot system for its next election in May.

The elections board voted 3-1 today to purchase a paper system from Election System & Software of Omaha, Neb., that is similar to what voters use when they vote early at the elections board or by casting a vote in the mail.

The system requires the county to buy 150 scanners to be placed in polling places and then buy a lot more paper ballots for each election than they do now, but the cost will be much less than buying a replacement touch-screen system, said Stephanie Penrose, elections board director.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$679900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$147900