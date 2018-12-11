Trumbull engineer asks to talk to planning commission today

Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith has asked the chairman of the county planning commission for permission to have an “open and forthright communication” at today’s 9 a.m. planning commission meeting about “several relevant matters.”

Smith sent chairman Bob Marino a letter Monday asking the engineer’s office to be allowed to “address the planning commission during its regular [monthly] meeting,” something Smith says the former chairman refused to do.

The former chairman was James Shader, who resigned his longtime position with the commission July 23, about two weeks after the planning commission’s executive director, Trish Nuskievicz took medical leave.

In a letter, Nuskievicz said she had been victimized by psychological abuse, bullying, retaliation, discrimination and harassment from Smith “and his associates.” She blamed that for her health issues.

The county commissioners hired a law firm to investigate the allegations, but the commissioners have not released details of the investigation.

Nuskievicz has been off work since July except for one week in October. She is expected to remain off work until Jan. 17.

Smith filed a defamation suit July 23 against Nuskievicz and her wife over their allegations against Smith.

When contacted Monday, Marino said he was traveling but would try to reply later.