Teacher backs off ban on ‘Large Afros’

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

A middle-school music teacher apologized Monday and backed off his instructions that students should not have “Mohawks, Large Afros, or any other outlandish” hairstyles at an upcoming chorus concert.

Vocal music teacher Steven Reeves’ letter to students touched off a social media firestorm, with comments saying it was targeting black students. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Reeves himself is black.

In a new letter Monday, Reeves said his original “wording and expectations were insensitive and were a mistake.”

He said he hopes to mend relationships with students, parents and the school community, and he invited people to meet with him if they wanted to further discuss their concerns.

His “revised guidelines” don’t mention hair, just that the students should wear white tops and black pants or skirts.