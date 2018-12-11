Suspected Austintown bank robber arrested

AUSTINTOWN — Federal agents on Monday arrested the man suspected of robbing the Huntington Bank along Mahoning Avenue on Dec. 5.

Jonathan Spikes, 40, of Benita Avenue, Youngstown, faces felony counts of aggravated robbery and robbery.

Agents from the FBI and the Mahoning County Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Spikes on Monday night and turned him over to Austintown police just before 11 p.m., according to a report.

Spikes is in the Mahoning County jail awaiting arraignment Wednesday in the county area court in Austintown.