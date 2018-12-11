Strasbourg, France shooting: 2 dead, up to 8 wounded

PARIS (AP) — France's interior minister says two people have been killed and up to eight wounded in a shooting near Strasbourg's Christmas market.

Christophe Castaner told reporters several of the wounded are in critical condition. He said the gunman, who is still at large, has been identified and he has a criminal record.

French prosecutors say a terror investigation has been opened into the shooting.

The Paris prosecutor, who is in charge of anti-terror probes in France, is heading to Strasbourg, according to a statement from his office. The prosecutor's office says the investigation is for murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise.

The prefect of the Strasbourg region says the gunman had been flagged as a suspected extremist.