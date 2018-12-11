Robbery charge

WARREN

Marquis R. Cambridge, 24, of Maplewood Court, Youngstown, was arraigned Monday on felony robbery, accused of stealing a Porter Street Northeast man’s diamond ring and keys late Saturday.

When police were called at 11:07 p.m., they chased Cambridge on foot, arresting him a short distance away. He had car keys and a diamond ring with him belonging to the victim, 58.

The victim said Cambridge got angry and struck him in the face, then ran with his ring and keys.

A 15-year-old girl told police she saw the victim and Cambridge arguing about crack cocaine before the two fought.

Ex-client reimbursed

COLUMBUS

A former client of former Warren attorney John H. Large was reimbursed $2,500 as a result of Large’s failure to provide the services requested, the Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection said Monday.

Large was permanently disbarred from practicing law in Ohio in October for mishandling two cases, one of which involved Newton Falls Councilman John Baryak.

Large also was ordered to make restitution of $2,500 to Baryak, but Baryak said by telephone Monday that Large did not reimburse him, so the lawyer’s fund is doing it.

The fund was created in 1985 by the Ohio Supreme Court to reimburse victims of attorney theft.

Software approval

boardman

Boardman trustees approved the purchase of new police record management software at Monday’s meeting. The purchase is part of a county-wide effort to update and standardize police record-keeping. This software was last updated 19 years ago.

Trustees also approved an agreement with Mill Creek MetroParks by which Mill Creek will pay Boardman $32,000 annually for dispatching services.

Trial dates delayed

YOUNGSTOWN

Trial dates were pushed back for two people suspected in the death of a 40-year-old man found shot in the head in a burning SUV in February 2017.

Terrell Martin, 38, and co-defendant Lyric Moore, 23, both of Youngstown, are set to face juries Feb. 11, according to court records.

Both face felony life counts of aggravated murder as well as aggravated burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Martin also faces a firearm charge.

The victim, 40-year-old Zachary Howell, was found burned beyond recognition. An autopsy showed he was shot twice in the head.

Authorities arrested Martin two weeks later.

Plea in child-sex case

YOUNGSTOWN

A Campbell man accepted a plea deal to sexually assaulting a child.

Edwin Molina, 55, pleaded to two amended felony counts of sexual battery, downgraded from rape, and one count of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors dismissed three additional counts, including rape and gross sexual imposition.

Molina entered an Alford plea, wherein defendants plead guilty but do not admit to the crime. He was accused of repeatedly abusing a girl who is now 14, according to Campbell police.

Molina is set for sentencing Jan. 24.