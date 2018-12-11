Ohio man pleads guilty in fatal shootings of 2 women

Associated Press

HAMILTON

A man accused of fatally shooting two women before shooting himself after a police standoff has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and murder charges.

Forty-five-year-old James Geran of Middletown entered the pleas Monday in Butler County. He pleaded guilty in the June slayings of 27-year-old Maegan Motter and 63-year-old Sharon McCleary.

Authorities have described Motter as Geran’s business associate in a “criminal activity.” They say Geran killed Motter and dumped her body in Madison Township before killing McCleary hours later during a standoff with deputies. Authorities say McCleary and her daughter, Gina McCleary, were hostages during the standoff. Gina McCleary is Geran’s girlfriend.

Authorities haven’t specified motives for the slayings.

Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Geran’s attorney and prosecutors.