oddly enough

Cheesecake giveaway in Virginia clogs roads, draws crowds – and police

ARLINGTON, Va.

A large-scale cheesecake giveaway clogged not only arteries but also the roads surrounding a Virginia restaurant where one person was taken to a hospital and faces a disorderly conduct charge.

Arlington County Police said they received calls about traffic disruptions as a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Clarendon was participating in a national giveaway of 40,000 cheesecake slices in conjunction with a food-delivery service.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said nearby roads were jammed and would-be delivery drivers were double-parked.

A spokesperson for DoorDash said the food-delivery company was aware of the incident and cooperated with local law enforcement.

Pa. woman pleads guilty to bludgeoning, crushing boyfriend

ERIE, Pa.

A woman pleaded guilty to killing her boyfriend by stabbing him, hitting him with a table leg and crushing him under the weight of her roughly 300 pounds.

Windi Thomas, of Erie, faces a sentence of 18 to 36 years after pleading guilty to third-degree murder. She will be sentenced Dec. 21.

The 44-year-old Thomas admitted killing Keeno Butler last March, partially by lying on top of him.

Thomas weighs about 300 pounds, while the 44-year-old Butler weighed about 120 pounds.

CHP may have used Tesla Autopilot to stop vehicle

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.

The California Highway Patrol said it may have used the Autopilot system of a Tesla to stop the car after its driver fell asleep.

The CHP said officers attempted to stop the Tesla Model S, which was doing about 70 mph on a highway in the San Francisco suburb of Redwood City. After the driver didn’t respond to lights or sirens, the officers say they pulled alongside and realized he was asleep.

They pulled in front and began slowing to a stop, hoping the Tesla’s driver-assist program was on and would do the same. Authorities said the tactic worked.

Alexander Samek of Los Altos was awakened and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Associated Press