Natural Alternatives for depression

BOARDMAN

Ohio Naturopathic Wellness Center, 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite D3, Southbridge West Complex, is offering a free health seminar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on “Alternatives For Managing Anxiety, Stress and Depression.”

Too often the side effects of antidepressants have people wondering if the cure is worse than the disease, said Dr. Ted Suzelis, ND, a local leading authority on natural ways to address the genetic, environmental and dietary causes of these chemical imbalances. Call 330-729-1350 for information.

Mercy Health Earns most Wired Honors

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mercy Health health system is among the nation’s Most Wired, according to the 2018 CHIME Healthcare’s Most Wired Survey that tracks the adoption of health care IT in hospitals and health systems.

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) identifies best practices and promotes the strategic use of health care IT to elevate the health and wellness of communities around the world.

The report found two key areas that emerged in 2018: the use of foundational technologies such as integration, interoperability, security and disaster recovery, and the use of transformational technologies to support population health management, value-based care, patient engagement and telehealth that need to be in place for an organization to leverage tools to effectively transform health care.

Children in need get free glasses

YOUNGSTOWN

Some 454 students in the Youngstown and Liberty school districts are receiving the Gift of Sight this holiday season this week when 11 schools host a team of 13 eye doctors who will provide eye exams and two pairs of glasses for each child in need.

This citywide program is possible because of the collaboration of various community organizations, eye doctors, foundations and businesses three years ago, when Classic Optical, Essilor Vision Foundation, Sight for All United, and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley partnered to provide vision services to 100 children in the Youngstown schools and the Youngstown Community School.

Sight for All United, a new 501c3 organization created locally to help our community receive vision services, provided guidance for implementation of the school vision program, recruited the eye doctors from its membership of Doctors for Sight.