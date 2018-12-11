Man charged with assaulting his mother
BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Westerville man Sunday at the Red Roof Inn for the reported assault of his mother, according to reports.
The victim told police her son Patrick Rhinehart, 32, smacked her, knocking her glasses off her face. She said that he then threatened to kill her.
Rhinehart faces charges of domestic violence and making domestic-violence threats.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.