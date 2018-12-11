Man charged with assaulting his mother

BREAKING: UPDATE | Jury gives white nationalist life in prison

December 11, 2018 at 10:31a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Westerville man Sunday at the Red Roof Inn for the reported assault of his mother, according to reports.

The victim told police her son Patrick Rhinehart, 32, smacked her, knocking her glasses off her face. She said that he then threatened to kill her.

Rhinehart faces charges of domestic violence and making domestic-violence threats.

