Livestock mortality composting discussion is Friday

CANFIELD — Did you know a certification is required to legally compost livestock in Ohio? If you would like to learn more about composting and become certified, plan to attend a lunch and discussion from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Ohio State University Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St.

The cost is $25 and includes lunch and mortality composting manual. Speaker is Rory Lewandowski of OSU Extension.

For information, visit https://go.osu.edu/mortcompost. To register, call 330-533-5538.