Lawyer: Finish investigation involving Trumbull engineer, planning commission director

WARREN — Atty. Matt Blair, who represents Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith, asked the county planning commission today to finish its investigation into the controversies involving Smith and commission Executive Director Trish Nuskievicz.

Blair said Smith has answered questions for 12 hours posed by an attorney hired by the county commissioners, and the investigation has lasted six months.

"I've never seen an investigation this long," Blair said, adding he thinks it's time to "put this behind us."

Nuskievicz went on sick leave in July and has remained off since then except one week in October and blamed her illness on psychological abuse, bullying, retaliation, discrimination and harassment from Smith "and his associates."