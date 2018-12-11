UPDATE | Jury gives white nationalist life in prison

12:22 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The jury recommends life in prison for James Alex Fields Jr., the man convicted of murder for driving into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has started its second day of deliberations on a sentencing recommendation for an Ohio man convicted of killing a woman and injuring dozens when he drove his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Jurors spent just under two hours Monday considering a sentence for James Alex Fields Jr. They resumed deliberations this morning.

The 21-year-old Fields of Maumee, Ohio, faces up to life in prison after being convicted last week on first-degree murder and other charges.

On Monday, the jury heard emotional testimony from the mother of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and activist who was killed. Jurors also heard from several people who suffered severe injuries.

A psychologist testifying for the defense said Fields has a long history of mental-health issues.