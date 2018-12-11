Investigators travel to Cleveland to talk to mom of dead children

YOUNGSTOWN — Investigators plan to travel to Cleveland today to talk to the mother of the five children killed late Sunday in a fire at a 434 Parkcliffe Ave. home.

Capt. Kurt Wright of the fire department said he will talk to Amy Acevedo Negron in MetroHealth Medical Center, where she is being treated for injuries she suffered in the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental but they are awaiting tests on samples of the home taken by the state Fire Marshals office before announcing a cause.