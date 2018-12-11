Holiday services

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be published Dec. 22 on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services will be published Dec. 29 on the Religion page. Deadline to submit information for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 19 for publication Dec. 22. Deadline to submit information for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 26 for publication Dec. 29.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service. Send information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Police seek help in finding missing man

CHAMPION

The Champion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Ronald L. Reese Jr., 43, who has been missing since Nov. 24.

Reese has blue eyes, blonde hair, is 6 feet tall and weighs 275 pounds.

If you have information about him, call the Champion Police Department through the Trumbull County 911 Center at 330-675-2730.

Foursquare meeting

youngstown

Foursquare Block Watch will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave.

