Covelli to partner with Toys for Tots

WARREN

Covelli Enterprises, Panera Bread’s largest franchisee, announced it will again partner with the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Foundation.

Covelli, which has contributed to the program for more than 35 years and donated more than $600,000 over that time period, will host a check presentation Friday at the Panera Bread on Elm Road.

This year’s contribution will include a $15,000 donation, a $1,000 toy display at the Elm Road Panera and fundraising through the Community Bread Boxes in all Covelli-owned bakery-cafes across seven states.

Along with raising donations, all participating Covelli markets will send volunteers to purchase and distribute toys with Toys for Tots representatives.

Fund announces 3 investments

YOUNGSTOWN

Valley Growth Ventures, a $6 million micro-venture capital investment fund focused on investment in Ohio-based companies and a “heavy interest” in the Mahoning Valley, announced it has made three investments since the fund closed earlier this year.

The investments have been made in MedaSync, a software system that helps nursing homes eliminate revenue leakage; S4 Medical, a Cleveland-based medical-device company focused on cardiac procedures; and MedPilot, a Cleveland-based patient financial-engagement platform.

The fund is slated to make a fourth investment by early 2019.

No sentence yet in Charlottesville death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Jurors considering the punishment for a man who drove his car into counterprotesters during a white nationalist rally heard emotional testimony Monday from a mother who described the pain caused by her daughter’s death and a psychologist who described the man’s long history of mental-health problems.

James Alex Fields Jr. faces up to life in prison for the death of Heather Heyer and injuries he caused to dozens of other counterprotesters.

Jurors deliberated on a sentencing recommendation for just under two hours Monday before adjourning. Deliberations will resume this morning.

Goodyear halts tire production in Venezuela

VALENCIA, Venezuela

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is halting production in Venezuela, making it the latest international corporation to abandon a South American nation in economic crisis, officials said Monday.

Spokesman Eduardo Arguelles told The Associated Press that Goodyear-Venezuela had made the “difficult decision” to no longer produce tires in the country, which has seen an economic contraction worse than the U.S. Great Depression.

“Our goal had been to maintain its operations, but economic conditions and U.S. sanctions have made this impossible,” Arguelles said.

Staff/wire reports

