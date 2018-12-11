Cleveland police issue warrants after man’s body found under concrete


December 11, 2018 at 9:25a.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police have charged three people with murder in connection to the death of a California man found buried under 20 pounds of concrete in Ohio.

Cleveland.com reports police issued warrants for the three people, who range in age from 22 to 26, Saturday. A fourth person was arrested on an aggravated murder charge in March and pleaded not guilty.

The men are accused of shooting 41-year-old Nicholas Rowe, also known as Joshua Luckey, and burying him the backyard of a vacant home in Cleveland.

Rowe’s body was found in November 2015.

Court records show an associate of Rowe’s used a tracking device on the man’s phone and found his car with blood inside.

Police later found Rowe’s body after the associate reported seeing a gun in the backyard.

