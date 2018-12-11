Canadian ex-diplomat detained in China, official confirms

TORONTO (AP) — A former Canadian diplomat has been detained while visiting Beijing amid a dispute between the two counties over Canada's arrest of a Chinese executive at the request of the United States.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale today confirmed the detention.

Michael Kovrig was detained Monday night in Beijing during one of his regular visits to the city, according to the person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly on the matter.

The detention came after China warned Canada of consequences for its recent arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport.

"We're deeply concerned," Goodale said in response to a question about Kovrig. "A Canadian is obviously in difficulty in China. ... We are sparing no effort to do everything we possibly can to look after his safety."

Goodale said there is no explicit indication at this point that it's related to the Meng arrest, but said Canada's Global Affairs department would have more to say.

Kovrig was working in Hong Kong as the North East Asia senior adviser for the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization.

The organization said in a statement it was doing everything possible to obtain additional information about Kovrig's whereabouts and that it would work to ensure his prompt release.