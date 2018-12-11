Brother, sister killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Authorities say a brother and sister were the two people killed when the car the brother was driving fled a traffic stop and ran off the road and crashed in Ohio.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office release says 27-year-old Tavaughn Collins of Columbus was driving in the crash that occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday east of Columbus. Authorities say his sister, 25-year-old Olivia Collins of Columbus also died.

The release says Tavaughn Collins didn’t have a valid driver’s license and there was a warrant charging him with driving under suspension.

Two children in the car were injured.