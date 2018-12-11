Boardman man faces charges after assault of ex-girlfriend

BOARDMAN — A township man faces numerous charges after police said he assaulted and stole money from his ex-girlfriend Saturday.

According to police reports, David Griffin, 32, entered the victim’s room at the Boardman Inn on Market Street and stole $272 to purchase heroin, the victim told police.

When Griffin returned, he demanded more money and pushed her into a wall when she said she didn’t have any.

Griffin initially refused to leave the room when police arrived. He was arrested on two charges of domestic violence, robbery and obstructing official business.

He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court later this morning.

