BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Dean and Courtney Fitz, Cortland, boy, Dec. 7.
Stephanie Curatola and Theodore Smith III, Salem, girl, Dec. 7.
Luz Vazquez, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 7.
Tamesha Wilson and Jerrell Sholter, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 7.
Craig and Elizabeth Repasky, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 7.
Matthew and Alexandria Norge, Wampum, Pa., girl, Dec. 7.
Leeann Washburn McMillin and Dennis R. Byers II, New Middletown, boy, Dec. 7.
Joshua and Natasha Noble, Salem, girl, Dec. 9.
Tawni Temnick and Matthew McAllen, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 9.
Christopher and Laura Boyles, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 9.
Tamarah Harris and Anthony Bowers, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 9.
St. Joseph health center
Randall and Syreeta Poindexter, Vienna, boy, Dec. 7.
Yvonne Baird and Dominik Boyce, Newton Falls, boy, Dec. 7.
David and Kellie Callahan, Warren, girl, Dec. 8.
Erica Dibell, Cortland, son, Dec. 9.
