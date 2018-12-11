Agenda Wednesday

Lowellville school board, special meeting, 6 p.m., library, 52 Rocket Place, Lowellville.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Crestview school board, 7 p.m., Crestview High School cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Poland Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, 7 a.m., Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Salem school board, finance committee meeting, noon, administration office, 1226 E. State St., Salem.

Struthers City Council, special meeting, 5 p.m., council chambers; 6:15 p.m. council caucus, room 11; 7 p.m. regular meeting, room 10, city hall, 6 Elm St.

