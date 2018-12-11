32 Mahoning, Trumbull infrastructure projects getting state funding

YOUNGSTOWN

Thirty-two infrastructure projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties are set to receive more than $11 million in Ohio Public Works Commission funding next year.

Officials overseeing nearly 50 potential projects drafted proposals which were presented to the District 6 Public Works Integrating Committee, which ranked them according to nearly a dozen factors, including the target area’s condition, the amount of local funds committed and the project’s impact.

Patrick Ginnetti, Mahoning County engineer, said the updates affect 10 of the county’s 14 townships, he said, and will hit Southeast River and Ellsworth roads in Milton and Ellsworth; Lipkey Road in Jackson; Four Mile Run Road in Austintown; Spitler Road in Poland; Shields and Tippecanoe roads in Boardman; Raccoon Road in Canfield; 12th Street and sections of Middletown Road in Smith and Goshen; sections of Pine Lake Road in Goshen; a section of Western Reserve Road in Ellsworth and Goshen; and Columbiana Road in Springfield.

Read more about the plans in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.