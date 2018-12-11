2 Ohioans charged with plotting large-scale attacks

Associated Press

TOLEDO

Federal authorities said Monday they have charged two people involved in planning separate large-scale attacks – one who wanted to carry out a shooting at a synagogue and another who had been plotting to attack a bar and blow up a pipeline.

The attacks were never carried out, and there was never an immediate threat to the public, the FBI and Department of Justice said in a news conference announcing the charges.

Both suspects who are from the Toledo area had identified specific places they wanted to target, authorities said.

The two have been under investigation for months and had talked about their plans with undercover FBI agents, according to the Justice Department.