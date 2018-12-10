Youngstown man to be arraigned in warren on theft

WARREN — Marquis R. Cambridge, 24, of Maplewood Court in Youngstown, will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on felony robbery, accused of stealing a Porter Street Northeast man’s diamond ring and keys late Saturday.

When police were called at 11:07 p.m., they discovered that Cambridge had fled from the home toward downtown. Three officers chased Cambridge on foot, arresting him behind the Warner House apartments at the corner of High Street and Pine Street Northeast. He had car keys and a diamond ring with him belonging to the victim, police said.

The victim, 58, said Cambridge had been “hanging out” with him but got angry and struck the victim in the face, then took his ring and keys and fled.

A girl, 15, told police she went to the home with a stranger Saturday and observed Cambridge and the resident arguing before they started fighting.

Police spoke with the girl’s step-father, who said she had gone missing Friday morning. The girl was released to him at the police station.