Youngstown firefighters battle East Side blaze

YOUNGSTOWN

Crews responded to a vacant house fire Sunday night on Youngstown’s East Side, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The fire broke out at a vacant structure at about 6:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Forest Avenue. The cause is being investigated.

Man injured after falling 100 feet in city

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was injured Sunday afternoon about 4:30 p.m. after falling about 100 feet into a ravine near Pine Hollow Drive and Powers Way, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police said the man was moving a boat when he accidentally fell into the boat and slid down into the ravine.

Officials had to use a rope to pull the man up to a stretcher, and he was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Two-car crash closes portion of Route 193

vienna

A two-car crash Sunday night closed a portion of state Route 193 Sunday night, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The crash happened along Youngstown-Kingsville Road. It was closed in the area between Warren-Sharon Road and Kings Graves Road.

Troopers say at least one person was transported for minor injuries.

Bark & Brew fundraiser set Friday downtown

youngstown

Buster’s Brigade will host a Bark and Brew fundraiser at the Whistle and Keg on West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Ten dollars at the door will get patrons a 15 percent discount on beer, free pizza and a raffle ticket. Rescue dogs will be on hand to accept donations.

Buster’s Brigade is a nonprofit that serves to provide affordable medications and food for dogs and cats of individuals in times of need .Buster’s Brigade also works with area animal rescues to place pets in loving homes.

Spaghetti dinner set at Our Community Kitchen

YOUNGSTOWN

Our Community Kitchen, 551 Mahoning Ave., will host a spaghetti dinner and holiday outreach program to benefit the area’s homeless population from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The dinner, provided by Belleria Pizza, Hubbard, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outreach will feature a Santa’s toy shop for parents and a giveaway of toiletries, hats, gloves, shoes, blankets, socks and more. New shoes and boots for all ages are especially needed. Anyone interested in donating items can call 330-770-2224 for information. Checks should be made payable to Our Community Kitchen, 100 DeBartolo Place, Youngstown, OH 44512.