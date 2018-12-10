TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Karl L. Ware, 55, and Richard M. Cesta, 56, both of Warren.

Jacob D. Herring, 36, and Jacqueline L. Mize, 37, both of Vienna.

Joseph J. Pisarcik, 24, of Mineral Ridge, and Paige M. Fair, 20, of New Wilmington, Pa.

Alexa C. Shontz, 20, and Dustin J. Byers, 23, both of Warren.

Mark A. Syvanych, 31, and Khristina M. Wood, 40, both of Newton Falls.

Thomas Zagorski Jr., 37, and Kristen L. Tinelli, 32, both of Hubbard.

Kristy M. Fryer, 39, and Alfred G. Channell, 42, both of Warren.

Olivia K. Ray, 25, and Garrett J. Pierce, 24, both of Bristolville.

Dissolutions Asked

Christopher L. Luzader and Megan L. Luzader.

Ashley Double and Joshua Double.

Danielle J. Mickel and Ryan E. Mickel.

Tabitha Charles and Brian Charles.

Gina M. Graening and James M. Graening.

Divorces Asked

Ashley M. Miner v. Robert A. Miner.

Melissa A. Jones v. Mark D. Jones.

Kathleen Kellar v. Larry Kellar Jr.

Stephanie E. Perez v. Bonifacio F. Hernandez.

Holly Khan Webber v. Brian Webber Sr.

Donald F. Painter v. Rebecca F. Painter.

April Young McArthur v. William McArthur Jr.

Theodora Georgopoulos v. George Georgopoulos.

Cheryl Ponikvar v. Michael Ponikvar.

Michael Ponikvar v. Cheryl Ponikvar.

Terry Lynn v. Lisa Lynn.

Charles J. Jackson v. Tonia R. Jackson.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. David A. Pankovich et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Donald E. Walker Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Dennis P. Wood et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. N.A. v. Bobbi J. Casseday et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. George Bednar et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Alfred D. Stewart et al, foreclosure.

Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC v. Christian Lowery et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Sean M. Patsey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David A. Pankovich et al, other civil.

US Bank N.A. v. Brenda L. Brain, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. James Boyce et al, other civil.

Christopher Jackson v. Helen Lang, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Janice Riffle, other civil.

Department Stores National Bank v. Kimberly S. Pursell, other civil.

Toyota Motor Credit Corp. v. Marie A. Dubecky et al, other civil.

Selective Insurance Co. of S.C. v. Kwionia Harris, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jay Cunningham et al, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kathryn Russell et al, other civil.

Mineral Ridge Skilled Nursing and Residential Care v. Laurrinda S. Rutkus et al, other civil.

Bank of America N.A. v. Gary L. Slovinsky, other civil.

City of Niles v. Advanced Land Measurement Inc. et al, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jamie Immarino, other civil.

Kelly Smith et al v. Andrew Sullivan et al, other torts.

Rebecca Scofield et al v. David Hanson et al, other torts.

Aija Ziegler v. William Price Heating Co. et al, other torts.

Patsy Ozanich v. General Motors Corp. et al, workers compensation.

Nicholas Costea III v. Nick Strimbu Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Albert Garretson v. City of Warren et al, workers compensation.

Edward J. Hetmanski Jr. v. City of Warren et al, workers compensation.

Jeffrewy R. Hoolihan v. City of Warren et al, workers compensation.

Jason K. Loomis v. Trumbull County et al, workers compensation.

Ronald Achenbach v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc. et al, workers compensation.

James L. Scott v. Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. et al, workers compensation.

State v. Sawtelle Tree Service, money.

State v. Bobby Fritz Music LLC, money.

State v. Timothy O. Dotson, money.

State v. James W. Gavin, money.

State v. Infinity Design Advertising LLC, money.

State v. Medicine Food LTD, money.

State v. Graig D. Ostetrico, money.

State v. Pediatric Corp. of Warren Inc., money.

State v. Jammie D. Perry, money.

State v. Kristen S. Peterson, money.

State v. Warren Petro Inc., money (2).

State v. Jeffrey A. Robinson, money.

State v. Russ Sprague’s Cleaning Solutions, money.

State v. Sage Computers, money.

State v. Simon Auto LLC, money.

State v. Aleah M. Swank, money.

State v. Todd Tolson, money (2).

State v. Jason Wolfe, money (2).

State v. Youngstown Mojo Photo Booth, money.

State v. Zuzolo Zuzolo & Zuzolo LLC, money (3).

State v. ZZ & Z Enterprises LLC, money.

State v. 6565 Tod Avenue Inc., money.

State v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money.

State v. John Beer, money.

State v. NAME, money.

State v. Evan A. Evans, money.

State v. Tashawn Fambro, money.

State v. Belen Fonseca, money.

State v. Ronald J. Grubb, money (2).

State v. Christine B. Hudson, money.

State v. Shelly Jordan, money.

State v. Krok Printing Inc., money.

State v. Kory Kuriatnyk, money.

State v. Melissa L. Madison, money.

State v. Vivika T. Monroe, money.

State v. Leroy B. Moyer, money.

State v. Jessie M. Oliver, money (2).

State v. Recommended Auto Service LLC, money.

State v. Daniel B. Riebold, money.

State v. Mitchel G. Shank, money.

State v. Phillip J. Sharpe, money (2).

State v. Christopher A. Shiflett, money.

State v. Sylvia’s Bowtique LLC, money.

State v. Laura J. Schmucker, money.

State v. Supreme Landscape & Lawncare Inc., money.

State v. Zazzles, money.

State v. Tite Rack, money.

State v. Wayne Penny et al, money.

Midland Funding LLC. v. Anthony Norman, money.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Nicole Houser, money.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Betty J. Swank, money.

Bank of America N.A. v. Billy J. Covey, money (2).

LVNV Funding LLC v. Ruth M. Edwards, money.

Clerac Inc. v. Megan K. Hartford, money.

MAHONING COUNTY

docket

Accuant Enterprises LLC v. Aardvark Contracting LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Haddesa L. Reno v. Omni Manor Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America N.A. v. Christopher M. Miller et al, foreclosure.

City of Youngstown v. Robert K. Medina Jr. et al, judgment entered.

Breanna Keener v. FCA US LLC, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ronald W. Borngesser Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Gary Lasko v. Bruce Haddle, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Denis R. Gordon et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Frank M. Oens et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America N.A. v. Cathleen Johnson et al, order of magistrate.

Bobbie J. Grimstad v. Ralph K. McClure et al, order of magistrate.

Jose Cintron v. Jesse Blackburn, order of magistrate.

Maryjane McMillin et al v. Kenneth Meese et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Michael J. Mousie, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Ashtabula Mall Co. v. Mike Stoyer, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. Ronald A. Colucci, order of magistrate.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Jeffrey Herington et al, dismissed.

Fora Financial LLC v. Edan Farms LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Wilfred J. Carlisle et al v. Brandon P. Pivarnik et al, dismissed.

Osvaldo Gonzalez v. Victor Cardamone, dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Artis Henderson, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Autumn J. Seidita et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution and deed.

Vincenzo Damato v. Ronald E. Tkach et al, order of magistrate.

Kevin Hein et al v. Robert S. Lewis et al, order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank v. George Such et al, foreclosure.

Seniqua L. Mann v. Wayne Thigpen, settled.

American Express Bank FSB v. Paul Palumbo et al, order of magistrate.

Carl W. Flitcraft Jr. et al v. BLCC Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Melissa Cochran v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Alexander Canja v. Larry R. Kephart et al, settled and dismissed.

City of Youngstown v. Steven C. Jones, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Chanek 30 Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Constance Shakoor v. Joshua Congelio et al, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Bradley J. Noble et al, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Daniel A. Campana et al, order of magistrate.

Charles Nisevich v. Timothy Simpson et al, order of magistrate.

Janette F. McGinnis v. Comfortbrook Hospice LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Tiger Land Holdings LLC v. Ohio Land Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Benjamin D. Parker et al, order of magistrate.

Karen Hunt v. Cindy Ferrall et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa A. Parker v. Larry Myers Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust National Association v. Elaine E. Wilson et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust National Association v. Terry L. Jackson et al, foreclosure.

Ohio Machinery Co. v. DES Materials and Supply Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Dennis Keller v. Republic Services Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Regional Acceptance Corp. v. Clarence H. Smith et al, judgment entered.

Kenya Dothard v. Elsa E. Munoz et al, order of magistrate.

Shawn Olson v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, order of magistrate.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Alexis Smith v. Red Carpet Automotive LLC, settled and dismissed.

Mark A. Radosh et al v. Robert K. Harter Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel Segretario v. Brian M. Gorman et al, settled and dismissed.

Jessica Good v. Liz Markusic et al, settled.

Maria Evans v. A and M Properties Group D. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Doris Vaughan et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Huntington National Bank v. Frank A. Callella et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Michelle Martin v. Home Depot Inc. et al, settled.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Jacquelyn M. Fitzgerald et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. SKW Prep LLC et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Tanya Freeman et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Leon K. Green et al, foreclosure.

Valerie Johnson et al v. Garrett McCullough et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Melinda Brimer et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Eugene C. Greathouse Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William H. Borts et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Lori Hunter et al, foreclosure.

Dr. Mussaret Zuberi MD v. RAB Inc et al, order of magistrate.

Brewer Garrett Co. v. Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel LLC, order of magistrate.

Bank of America N.A. v. Jeffrey V. Roth, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Paul J. Gavin Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kyrene M. Rodriguez et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Michael Manning, dismissed.

Gwilym Owen et al v. TMC Excavating Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Jacqueline Herman v. William Kovachik et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Donald R. Smith, sentenced.

State v. Treshaun White, sentenced (2).

State v. Michael L. Reynolds, sentenced.

State v. Grant E. McCaulley II, sentenced.

State v. Katelyn A. Governale, sentenced.

State v. Joseph R. Urgitus, sentenced.

State v. Ronald Harris, sentenced.

State v. Robert Lundy, pleads guilty.

State v. Austin Little Joe, pleads guilty.

State v. Vincent Carosella, sentenced.

Bank of America N.A. v. Luisa Ribicic, other civil.

Bank of America N.A. v. Rachelle M. Fleet, other civil.

Marsha Snider et al v. Lori Conny et al, order of distribution.

TD REO Fund LLC v. Citadel Analytics Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Virginia A. Kashmiry v. Donna Blisard et al, order of magistrate.

Wilbert M. Drayton et al v. Dominic G. Patton et al, order of magistrate.

Laura J. Elmenaour v. Kayla J. Lucente, order of magistrate.

Bluevine Capital Inc. v. Three Kings Transportation LLC et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Stephanie F. Lannier v. Joshua R. Mellinger, settled and dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. George M. Kapsulis et al, order of magistrate.

Todd A. Clegg v. Austin M. Seifert, dismissed.

Amos Financial LLC v. Wayman Washington et al, foreclosure.

Susan L. Molina v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, judgment entered.

US Bank Trust N.A. v. John Schmidt et al, confirmed entry of sale and distribution.

American Express National Bank v. Bret Jones, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Erin Gilmore et al, order of magistrate.

Alan D. Burkholder II et al v. Melissa L. Weimer et al, order of magistrate.

Louis Rossi v. City of Youngstown, settled.

Brilex Industries Inc. v. Shumars Welding and Machine Service Inc., dismissed.

K and M Contracting of Ohio v. Dr. Derrick Jackson et al, order of magistrate.