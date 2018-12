YOUNGSTOWN — Slayer, with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, will bring its tour to Covelli Centre on May 20.

Tickets are $49.50, $59.50 and $79.50 (fees may apply) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

Thrash-metal band Slayer has billed the tour as its farewell.