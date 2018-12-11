Plea deal in child assault case

YOUNGSTOWN

A Campbell man accepted a plea deal to sexually assaulting a child.

Edwin Molina, 55, pleaded to two amended felony counts of sexual battery, downgraded from rape, and one count of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors dismissed three additional counts, including rape and gross sexual imposition.

Molina entered an Alford plea, wherein defendants plead guilty but do not admit to the crime. He was accused of repeatedly abusing a girl who is now 14, according to Campbell police.

Molina is set for sentencing Jan. 24.