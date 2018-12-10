NEO gas prices drop

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are about three cents cheaper this week at $2.137 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

While most of the country is seeing decreases at the pump, gas prices have increased this week for motorists in some Great Lakes and Central States (Ohio, +6 cents). Conversely, gas prices are as much as eight cents cheaper for other states in the region.

Overall, demand has declined and supply has increased on the week. The differences in prices highlights the volatility that the Great Lakes and Central region often experiences, the AAA reports.

This week’s average prices in Northeast Ohio is $2.137. The average price last week was $2.164. The average price during the week of December 11, 2017, was $2.339.

The average price in the Youngstown area to begin this week was $2.085.