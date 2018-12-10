Man gets 23 years in fatal murder, stabbing case

YOUNGSTOWN — The man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing and shooting a 32-year-old Cleveland man in June could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Earl Charity, 32, was sentenced this morning to a total of 23 years to life — 20 years to life for the aggravated murder of Oscar Caywood, and an additional mandatory three-year sentence for using a firearm.

Charity accepted a plea deal last week, but attempted to withdraw the plea this morning. Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum denied that motion.

Read more details in Tuesday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.