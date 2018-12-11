Macron promises tax relief for French workers, retirees

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged he's partially responsible for the anger that has fueled weeks of protests in France, an unusual admission for the leader elected last year.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said: "We probably have not been able for a year-and-a-half to bring quick enough and strong enough responses."

Macron also acknowledged he may have given an impression "not to care" about the concerns of ordinary citizens and "might have hurt" some people with his comments.



Macron is perceived by many in France as arrogant, for instance telling an unemployed man he could find a job if he "crosses the street" and advising a retiree not to complain.