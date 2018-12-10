Liberty volunteers work to make Christmas merry

LIBERTY — Thanks to the generosity of the community, 89 Blott Guy Elementary School children will receive an abundance of gifts this Christmas.

Members of the United Methodist Church and community volunteers are gathered at the church at 189 Church Hill Road, wrapping gifts as part of the annual Blott Holiday project so on Christmas the children will wake up and see the gifts from Santa Claus hiding under the tree.

The project provides gifts for needy children in the community.

Project coordinator Sharon Wathen said the project is a great way for the community to give back.

"What we find is everyone wants to help, but they don't know how to help as an individual," she said. "But, when it's a group effort, they can become part of a bigger project and help more people."