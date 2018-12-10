Hubbard Elementary School students learn STEM

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

When Mary Ann Smiley’s third-grade STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – class is in action, it seems like playtime, as students sit together and work on their LEGO projects.

But, the students are actually learning STEM concepts while sharpening their creativity, teamwork and critical thinking skills.

“We’re trying to get them ready for 21st-century skills,” Smiley said. “Jobs require a different mindset than they did before. We’re trying to prepare them to know you can’t just have one skill. We need to look at the big picture and learn how to be problem-solvers.”

The kindergarten through fourth-grade STEM class debuted this year, thanks in part to fundraiser donations by the Hubbard Elementary School Parent Association. Smiley’s father even pitched in by building tables that store the interlocking plastic bricks and provide space for the kids to build.

These elementary-school students learn how to use Google software and other computer applications on their Chromebooks, use Makey Makey devices (which allow users to turn everyday objects into touch pads) and learn engineering concepts with LEGOS and other construction materials.

Last week’s project was to draw a design of a new sleigh for Santa, then build it with the plastic bricks.

Third-grader Ben Balog said he loves building with LEGOS and learning to use computer applications. When he gets older, he said he dreams of learning how to code robots.

“This is one of my favorite classes,” said third-grader Malia Mollenkopf. “I’m building a sleigh that has an engine on the back of it that runs on reindeer powers.”

Shawn Marcello, principal of Hubbard Elementary School, said they laid the foundation for the class this year, and it will continue to grow as they add new devices and technology.

“There’s a budget involved, so when you look at all the things you can buy for a STEM class – 3D printers, vinyl machines, laser engravers, robots for coding – you can spend thousands of dollars,” he said. “We wanted to look at what materials we could start with. LEGO tables are a great start, especially for the younger kids.”

Smiley said the children loved doing experiments in their science class, and it’s the same with STEM projects.

“In their minds, they are playing, but there are requirements,” she said. “They have to answer my questions and follow a design process. ... They need to be able to work together, and solve problems together and that to me is the biggest thing.”

Technology is influencing how students learn.

“The days of memorizing facts is done. There is so much information at our fingertips,” Smiley said. “They don’t need to just regurgitate information. They need to be able to look at something and come up with different ways to create something or solve problems.”

Exposing STEM concepts to students at a young age can help them as they get older and start pursuing career interests, Marcello said.

“We’re thinking outside of the box. We are trying to do everything we can for the kids,” Smiley said.