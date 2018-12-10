Fundraiser set up for family of fire victims

YOUNGSTOWN — A fundraiser will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Flambeau’s Live, 2308 Market St., for the family of the victims of the late Sunday evening fire that killed five children at a 434 Parkcliffe Ave. home and put their mother in the burn unit at Akron Children's Hospital.

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, is organizing efforts to help the family with assistance from area churches and community leaders.

Mahoning Valley Sojourn To The Past will serve as fiscal agents for the effort.

Information on donations can be found at the Sojourn To The Past Facebook page or checks can be mailed to Sojourn To The Past, 4117 Oak Knoll Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512.