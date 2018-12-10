Cincinnati to keep SkyStar observation wheel through next summer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber says the large SkyStar observation wheel will now remain in the city through June 2019.

Officials say the mobile observation wheel was supposed to be moved on Dec. 2. WCPO-TV reports an estimated 100,000 people have ridden the attraction since it first arrived in August.

SkyStar official Todd Schneider says the people of Cincinnati have been very welcoming, saying “we’re thrilled to stay another six months.”

The cost for one person to ride SkyStar is $12.50 and tickets can be bought online.

———

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com