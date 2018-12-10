Youngstown State campus projects update

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University is abuzz with more than $37 million in recently completed or planned capital improvement projects.

“It’s been a very busy year for us, and we have a busy year up ahead,” said Rich White, university planning and construction director.

Those projects range from development of the university’s $11.5 million Innovation and Commercialization Center to various renovations and upgrades to several buildings and parking facilities on campus.

The projects do not include YSU’s piece of the $20 million SMART2 improvement project for several streets in the campus and downtown corridors. That project got the green light last week when the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded YSU and several other partners in the project a $10.8 million infrastructure grant.

Here is a rundown of more than $9 million worth of recently completed projects with a few in the final stages of completion:

Natatorium, Beeghly Center, $1.5 million.

Ward Beecher Science Hall renovations, $1.25 million.

Campus utility distribution renovations, $830,000.

Campus development, $342,000.

Biology labs, $1.25 million.

Instructional space upgrades, $265,000.

M30/M60 parking structure renovations for decks on Wick and Fifth avenues, $676,000.

Moser Fluids Lab renovations, $110,000.

The Don Constantini Multimedia Center project above the east side stands of Stambaugh Stadium is in progress, costing $3 million. It is expected to be completed in July 2019. It was stalled because soil testing didn’t meet the requirements for new foundations, White said.

The following projects are listed as in some phase of development today:

Innovation and Commercialization Center, Commerce Street, $11.5 million, to begin in July 2019 and to be complete by May 2020.

Edmund J. Salata Complex renovations, $300,000, to bid in late 2018 and be completed in 2019.

Club sports field and North central parking, Elm Street and Eastbound Service Road, $4.5 million, to bid in early 2019 and be completed in August 2019.

University Tennis Center, West Scott Street, $4 million, to be completed in July 2019.

Meshel Hall renovations, $2.25 million, to begin in May 2019 and to be completed by August 2019.

Cushwa Hall physical therapy renovations, $2.3 million, to begin in May 2019 and to be complete by August 2019.

Ward Beecher Science Hall structural repairs, $1.75 million, to begin in May 2019.

Campus roof repairs and replacements for Fok and Cushwa halls, $600,000.

Campus housing roof repairs and replacements, $600,000.

Looking ahead, the SMART2 project will completely renovate Fifth, Rayen and Park avenues and Federal, Front, Boardman and Commerce streets, including new street lighting, new pedestrian paths, new landscaping , medians and autonomous shuttles.

The initiative, with construction starting as early as this spring, will also improve pedestrian and bicycle options, and will complement previously awarded funding for a new bike share program and dedicated bike lanes connecting downtown to Mill Creek MetroParks.

“For the past three years, a dedicated team of economic development and community planning professionals from Youngstown’s anchor institutions have worked tirelessly for this award,” President Jim Tressel said. “This project will transform YSU’s and Youngstown’s transportation infrastructure for the 21st century.”